The last weeks of 2021 the Spider-Verse was the center of everything. From months before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, both fans and the media did not stop feeding their own expectations about the film, and it is that, with so many leaks and rumors, which ended up being reality, everyone wanted to be witnesses of such an event. After just over three weeks since its release, the film is still a topic of conversation.

At this point, thanks to – or because of – social networks, we already know almost everything that happens in the film, so we will not talk exactly about the plot, but about everything that was behind each moment between the actors. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated moments for many was seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together with their respective versions of Peter Parker, and as it was exciting for the viewers, for the actors it was also significant.

During a recent interview with Variety, the star of The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% were the ones who spoke about the moments they lived with their colleagues on stage. According to their words, they had plenty of time to talk about what the character means to each of them and compare their costumes. In a poll last year on who would make the best Spider-Man, Garfield stood out as the best suit, and Holland seems to agree with that.

Andrew commented that Tom was jealous of his suit for the comforts it has; While the young star of the MCU would have to remove the entire suit to be able to use his hands, Garfield’s has more comforts.

[Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire y yo] We talked about what worked for each of us. [Holland] I was jealous because I have little zippers on my suit that I can remove my hands from very easily. To get your phone working, [él] he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands.

The actor also recalled how exciting it was, as a fan, to see himself alongside his peers in their respective roles, and even made reference to the popular comic book scene where three Spider-Mans point out each other, which many expected to see in the film.

I think the first time we were all in the suit together it was really funny because it was like three normal guys who were just actors hanging out. But also, you become a fan and you say, ‘Oh my gosh! We’re all in the suits together and we’re doing the pointing! … We’d also have deeper conversations, and talk about our experiences with the character.

It was in that same interview where Andrew confessed what was the reason why he accepted to be Peter Parker again now within the MCU, and mentioned that, above all, he liked that his character would have new opportunities such as heal the trauma of having lost Gwen now saving MJ’s life. In addition, he confessed that the scene where he says the phrase “Guys, I love you”, was something that he improvised and it was himself telling Tom and Tobey that he loved them.

