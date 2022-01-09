During the second half of 2021, Andrew Garfield captured everyone’s attention. Between rumors and leaks about Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, many people expected to see him again wearing the young superhero costume and took any opportunity to question him about it. It would seem strange that he was the one in the spotlight, when Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire were also there to be questioned.

Keep reading: Andrew Garfield claims Tom Holland was jealous of his Spider-Man suit

In the case of Holland, as the protagonist, he did receive some questions about it, but despite being recognized by the spoilers that have constantly escaped him, this time he refused to reveal details, perhaps due to the new strategies to protect information that he has tax Kevin Feige. On the other hand, it was very difficult to get a chance to question Maguire being somewhat absent from the film sets and therefore also from television shows.

Garfield was in full promotion of Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%, so they had no choice but to go to interviews and answer everything they asked. But that he responded does not mean that he was telling the truth, and we know that now that the film Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios has already been released, however, at that time he broke many hearts every time he assured that he would not be part of the cast and that the leaked images had been edited with Photoshop.

Right now the star of The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% can now get rid of the burden of facing questions from both the press and fans, but more than a burden it seems that he learned to handle it in the most fun way. During a recent interview with The Wrap, Andrew Garfield He described this experience as stressful, but strangely enjoyable.

Continue with: Spider-Man: No Road Home Surpasses $ 1.5 Billion at the Global Box Office

It was stressful, I’m not going to lie. It was quite stressful but also strangely enjoyable. It was like this massive game of Werewolf [un juego de mesa] I was playing with journalists and people guessing, and it was a lot of fun. There were times when I said, ‘God, I hate lying. I don’t like lying and I’m not good at lying, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not difficult to do.

While Andrew wondered on more than one occasion if it was okay to lie to his fans, above all, something that helped him a lot in sticking with this move was looking at himself as a fan waiting to see the movie and wondering if he would like it to be. the return of an important character was a surprise or if you would rather be guessing and generate your own conclusions. In the end, he realized that these lies involved a lot of convincing work, and if he had not done it as he did, perhaps the experience of the audience would have been different.

It may interest you: Andrew Garfield wants his return as Spider-Man to be as special as No Way Home

The response from the meeting of the three spider-men has been so good that this is reflected in the worldwide box office, and in how satisfied the fans are after his epic entry. In addition, it is to recognize the fact that they were not simple cameos, but that each one contributed something to the story, and above all, to the evolution of the protagonist who would now face his own emotions, something for which the other two had already last.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');