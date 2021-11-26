Cobra Kai Season 4 – 100% has many impatient fans waiting for his arrival on Netflix, and one of them is popular actor Andrew Garfield, best known for playing Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% from 2012 to 2014. Certainly, Andrew has declared himself to be a big fan of the series, as he confirmed it in a clip released by Netflix Geeked last month in New York City. In this he expressed that the program had enchanted him, that it had become an obsession for him and he was looking forward to the arrival of the next season.

Garfield’s admiration for the series is clearly reflected on his face as he talks about it in said clip, this being a fan of the classic eighties movies of the The Karate Kid saga – 90% proved they are a true fan of this comedy, drama, and martial arts story. There is no doubt that the actor did not expect what the cast of Cobra Kai in collaboration with Netflix Geeked they had prepared him as a gift for being a great follower of the program.

In a recent interview, the Netflix team Geeked showed him a segment of the previously recorded video clip in New York, in which he mentions his enormous taste for Cobra Kai, in which he also asked when the next season of the series would be launched, since he was waiting for it. Moments after showing the video to Andrew, one of the staff members of this section of Netflix told him that they had had the opportunity to speak with some people who wanted to leave him a little message. Immediately the actor reacted with a surprised smile because it was a video in which several members of Cobra Kai they sent a few words to Garfield.

Renowned celebrities from the show such as Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Eli Moskowitz / Hawk) and Peyton List (Tory Nichols) appeared in the video introducing themselves, sending their regards. to the Spider-Man interpreter, and thanking him for being a fan of the series, which they considered was great. They also let you know that season four is just around the corner and that you won’t have to wait much longer to see it. We leave you the video so that you can enjoy it yourself:

In case you didn’t know, Andrew Garfield’s favorite TV series is COBRA KAI… and of course we asked the cast of COBRA KAI to surprise Andrew Garfield with a very special message.

if you didn’t know, Andrew Garfield’s favorite TV show is COBRA KAI … so of course we asked the cast of COBRA KAI to surprise Andrew Garfield with a VERY special message. pic.twitter.com/jDGP4G4z4y – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 24, 2021

There is no doubt that all people, no matter who they are, will be fans of something and would be very excited if something like what happened to Andrew happened to them. As can be seen in the video, this moment was a very special one for the actor, who was very grateful to the cast members for having given him such a special gift that as fans he would never forget. On top of the beautiful message, the actors of Cobra Kai expressed that they were impatient to see his work on his latest film, Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%, which premiered on November 19 on Netflix.

Tick, Tick … Boom! is a musical drama about a part of the life of the playwright Jonathan Larson, played by Andrew Garfield alongside Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens. This film is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, with a script written by Steven Levenson. Do not miss the opportunity to see Andrew singing and go Tick, Tick … Boom! which is now available on Netflix.

