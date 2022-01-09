Since its release just under a month ago, ‘Spider-Man: No Path Home’ has grossed more than $ 1.4 billion worldwide. So the time has come to speak clearly about what happens in the film (is there anyone who does not know?): yes, finally the Peter Parkers of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield end up showing up and helping Tom Holland to face all the villains.

Variety has published the highly sought-after first interview with Andrew Garfield, who is having a very good time because he also sounds like a candidate for an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ from Netflix. Garfield has talked at length about his experience on the set of ‘No Way Home’, where for two weeks he, Maguire and Holland shared their personal experiences as Spider-Man..

“Tobey and I were shooting for two weeks, but I think we managed to do something other than just show up and say “Hi, bye!”. My Spider-Man was able to save his little brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And heal the most traumatic moment of his own life by doing it for his little brother. Making sure he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically pretty about that. It meant having a second chance to save Gwen, “the actor explained.

“I think the first time we were all in the suit together it was hilarious because we were just three normal guys who were actors hanging out. But then you become a fan and you say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re all together in the suits and we are pointing our wrists! ». We talked about going to the bathroom and, well, you know, shaping the package. We told each other how we did it each. Tom was jealous because I have small zippers on my suit that I can easily get my hands through.. We also had deeper conversations about our experience with the character. ”

In addition, Garfield has revealed that one of the most emotional and adorable lines in the movie was an improvisation of his: “There is a line that I improvised in the movie, when I look at both of them and tell them that I love them. That was me just loving them.”

The moment that convinced him

The Californian interpreter has admitted that he did not hesitate for a moment about joining the project. “I didn’t expect to ever have a conversation about the possibility of playing Peter Parker again. I loved being just a fan again. But Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige and Jon Watts called me to tell me about the idea. I couldn’t refuse from the beginning. It seemed very funny, very spiritual, crazy and thematically interesting. From a Spider-Man fan’s point of view, the idea of ​​seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough. “

When he had the conversation with the producer, the head of Marvel Studios and the director and screenwriter spoke “about the brotherhood” and assures that it was “a very, very tempting pitching”. “That character is isolated in his emotional and physical experience. But what happens when that loneliness opens up completely and you realize that you have never been alone and that there are other siblings going through the same thing? It’s a very big spiritual journey to do, man. And then we did as much fun as we could. “

But there was a moment in the script that was definitive for him to embark on the project. “I will say that the image of me fucking Zendaya’s MJ … that was very nice and it was a bit that convinced me at all”. Normal: Garfield’s Peter had a very abrupt end after ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro’ did not enchant the public, so for him this experience has been a “closure”: “I am very grateful to be able to to have tied up some loose ends for the Peter that I played. (…) It was very joyous, and a feeling of closure for me. There were so many unanswered questions for my Pete when we left him. I was able to go back and give him some healing. “

Now you can turn the page … or not. Because it is not closed at all to put the red and blue suit back on. “I mean yeah, I’m definitely open to something if it’s the right thing to do. Peter and Spider-Man are characters who speak of service, the greater good, and the crowds. He’s a working-class kid from Queens who knows struggle and loss. And he is very empathetic. From that ethical point of view of Peter Parker I would say that if there is an opportunity to go back and tell more of that story, I would have to be sure of everything. ” The ball is in Sony’s court. Will we ever see Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man again? It could be in a solo movie … or appearing in one of the studio’s various productions. Maybe in ‘Morbius’? That is the theory of some fans.