Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% was the big movie of 2021 and there’s nothing anyone else can do about it. Superhero cinema hit the mark by bringing together the three most famous Spider-Men in history in a single adventure that has transcended borders. Now, after weeks of denying his part in the odyssey, Andrew Garfield is finally speaking to Variety about what it meant to him to return as Petar Parker. Fans were impressed with the reach of the character and now we can hear Andrew’s version of this colossal journey.

Garfield started as Spider-Man in 2012 with the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and a couple of years later he returned with The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52%. Although things did not turn out quite well for the bilogy at the time, time has made those who despised that Peter Parker feel guilty and now surrender at his feet thanks to No way homeIt was only necessary to write a handful of scenes that aroused the empathy of the public and wow! Everyone wants The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for good Andrew. Variety questions the 38-year-old actor about his return as the superhero and these were his words:

I didn’t expect to have a conversation again about the possibility of playing Peter Parker. I was very excited to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige, and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded unbelievably funny, unbelievably spiritual, mind-boggling, and thematically interesting. On a basic level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the thought of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.

The top executives of Marvel Studios and Sony did the corresponding magic to bring Andrew Garfield back and things turned out much better than they expected. The star of Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93% had the opportunity to contribute to the story of their character in the new installment, reflecting on the evolution that their Peter Parker has had in all these years since the death of Gwen Stacy, as well as the fact of meeting other Spideys similar to he.

The outlook was really very tempting. They said to me, ‘You played this character in your own way and what would you like to explore if you had the chance? If you were thrown into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how would you respond? ‘ We talk a lot about brotherhood and what it’s like to be an older brother, a younger brother, and a middle brother. There’s also something about seeing someone you love walking down a path you’ve already walked, and you know it doesn’t lead to the place you ultimately intended to go.

With this on the table, now fans are wondering if Andrew Garfield will return in the future to The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Fans of No way home They connected perfectly with the character and now they just want to see him come out of the spiral that he has gotten into and stalled since his second film. Fingers crossed that Sony authorizes and confirms the good news shortly. The Spider-Verse has become a reality and now Sony must pull its strings wisely if it wants to continue to get the best benefits from it, it cannot let it die in No way home.

