Everyone knew that Tobey Maguire’s return as Spider-Man would cause quite a stir, but not everyone was ready to see the excitement Andrew Garfield’s return caused, as the actor starred in two of the least appreciated Spider-Man films by. critics and fans, The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%. There are several scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% that filled the fans with emotion, and others moved them; one of the latter was improvised by Garfield.

For more than a year rumors were appearing about the return of the two actors who had given life to Spider-Man, but it was not until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home that were confirmed. Right now only Garfield has spoken about it, but it won’t be long before Tobey is interviewed and his point of view on this epic crossover that has been a spectacular success at the box office and with fans.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, fellow Tick actor, Tick … Boom! – 93% said that working with Maguire and Tom Holland was an incredible experience, and it seems the three of them became good friends. The trio’s chemistry was not only great on screen, but behind the scenes as well:

I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was really funny because they were like three normal guys who were just actors hanging out. But also, you just become a fan and go, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re all in the suits together and we’re doing the pointing [el meme]! ‘.

In their first attempt to fight the villains at the Statue of Liberty, things don’t go well, so they agree again with the help of Peter from Holland, who had experience working as a team. Before the three of them are released together, Garfield’s Peter hugs them and says some emotional words, which we now know were improvised by him:

There is a line that I improvised in the movie, when I see them [a Maguire y Holland] and I tell them that I love them. It was just me loving them.

For the fans, it will be something very special to know that it was not only a fake love that of the Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way HomeIt was a heartfelt sentiment on Garfield’s part, and we assume that on the other two as well, at least Holland looked very happy in the photo he took with Garfield at the GQ Men of the Year event.

The happiness that the return of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield It’s huge, even fans have campaigned on social media for Sony to produce the two canceled movies for both actors: Spider man 4 Y The Amazing Spider-Man 3. For the latter, on December 25 the hashtag # MakeTASM3 (Make The Amazing Spider-Man 3) became a trend and just two days ago # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 became a trend.

As we’ve explained before, Sam Raimi said in a 2019 interview that he still wanted to do Spider man 4, and now that he’s working on the superhero sub-genre again by directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems likely that his (and the fans’) dream will be fulfilled. Marc Webb has not spoken about his interest in returning to direct the third installment of The Amazing Spider-Man, but we do know that he is proud of his work with the first two installments, so a chance to finish his trilogy does not seem like an offer that goes. to reject.

