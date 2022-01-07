Marvel Studios and Sony’s recent hit Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, made many fans realize that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man hadn’t gotten the appreciation he deserved when he had his on-screen moment. Compared to the Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland saga, the two films by Andrew as Peter Parker, The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52%, did not receive such good reactions from the public, some even put them aside, considering Andrew as the least relevant Spider-Man. With his return in No way home beside Maguire Y Holland, the audience recognized the good work of Garfield as the superhero and expressed that it would be amazing to be able to give a third installment to his unfinished saga, as it deserves.

Affection for Andrew increased so much after his intervention in No way home, that thousands of fans have joined in social networks to demand that The Amazing Spider Man 3 will come true. This would certainly be an incredible thing, since a few years ago we didn’t get a chance to see the conclusion of this Peter Parker’s story. Andrew spoke recently in an interview for Variety about his return as Spider-Man in No way home, and during the conversation he was asked if he would be willing to reprise the character. The actor replied as follows:

I mean yeah, I’m definitely open to something if it felt good. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are helpful, for the common good and for the majority. He is a working class boy from Queens who knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework for this, if I had the opportunity to go back and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very prepared and confident.

Andrew He first played Spider-Man in 2012, and while his films didn’t fare too badly, most never considered the actor their favorite Peter. After the successful Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst and James Franco, and directed by Sam Raimi, audiences were dubious about seeing a new Spider-Man on screen, as Tobey he had enchanted viewers with his performance and they didn’t want to let him go. The saga of Garfield, directed by Marc Webb, was originally going to be made up of three films, however plans changed when Sony discarded a third part and decided to do a full reboot of the franchise, paving the way for Tom holland like the new Spider-Man.

In February 2015, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was canceled, and this too disappointed Andrew. In a past interview, the actor admitted that he was a naive young man before his role as Spider-Man, that he had no idea how the film production industry worked and that the cancellation of his film was a great awakening that hurt him. He assured that unfortunately in this industry, in superhero films, the most important thing is not the soul of the hero, but the box office profits.

Either way, the actor’s career has recovered and he is better than ever. On November 12, 2021, Andrew starred in Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%, a musical film for Netflix directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with a script written by Steven Levenson, based on the semi-autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson. The performance of Garfield In this film he was masterful and the critics have recognized it, as the accolades have not stopped coming and it is expected that the actor will be nominated to receive some awards very soon.

