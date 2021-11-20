Andrew Garfield is one of the best actors in Hollywood. Throughout his career he has worked with great directors such as David Fincher, Martin Scorsese, Terry Gilliam and Robert Redford, among many others. His passage through the world of superheroes, when he gave life to Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace – 52%, was not as successful as originally thought and was relatively quickly forgotten by many fans with the arrival of Tom Holland in the MCU. However, the next release of Spider-Man: No Road Home has caused a wave of curious reactions to Garfield’s performance, especially since it is assumed that he will appear in this installment, although he has been saying otherwise for months.

The actor just released Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%, the first film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and that tells the story of creator Jonathan Larson, who found fame posthumously with the Broadway premiere of the musical Rent. The first opinions have been very positive and the specialized critics believe that Garfield has a good chance of going far in the next awards season, including a possible nomination for Best Actor at the Oscar. The also protagonist of Social Network – 96% have talked a lot about what it meant to them to shoot this movie shortly after their mother passed away and how it served their grieving and reaffirmation process. Unfortunately, now that he should be dedicated to promoting this title he only comes across questions about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In recent months, and very patiently, Garfield has said time and again that he is not part of the cast of the film and that he thinks fans will be mad at him for it, but that he is telling the truth. When they showed him some supposedly leaked photos from the shoot, he said it was Photoshop, and when they questioned him about the work of Tobey Maguire and Tom holland He always responded with respect, but the actor has already reached the limit.

In a special segment for GQ, the actor responded to a series of questions and comments made by fans on social media. In the process, Garfield remembered how much he loved reciting the lines of Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man – 89% and how they told you they could never interpret it. He also replied to someone who said that there is a big difference between bringing Peter Parker to life and bringing Spider-Man to life and that Tom holland he was the most decent playing both. Eventually the actor got to a comment where a fan said that Jimmy Fallon should have shown him the leaked video of his appearance on Spider-Man: No Way Home instead of the photo and Garfield again assured that it was a manipulation, responding to the message like this:

Look, at this point… I’m done. We’ll find out when the movie opens.

Garfield added:

People are going to be very disappointed or very happy, or someone will say, “I told you so,” or someone else will say, “No, I told you.” We will find out. I apologize in advance.

The actor is visibly tired of those kinds of questions, but he still answers them. Luckily, in the segment we also see him answer other questions about his career, including the surprise of some to discover that he can sing. He also responds to the suggestion of a fan who thinks he would make a great Joker for Robert Pattinson’s Batman, refusing to come close to that role because of what Heath Ledger, Jack Nicholson and Joaquin Phoenix accomplished.

In December it will arrive, with or without Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: No Way Home and then fans will spend weeks analyzing the movie for better or for worse. It’s interesting that for years Garfield’s Spidey movies were so despised (not for their acting but for their stories), but now people won’t let him go. In recent years, the actor had no problem detaching himself from the superhero label, but this recent attention takes away the visibility of his other works, so, whatever happens, after the premiere maybe everything will return a little more to normality for him.

