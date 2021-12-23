The movies of The amazing Spiderman starring Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) may not have been the best or the favorite of the fans, but there is no doubt that the actor has many fans who are now very happy to have him back on screen. After a week since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, few are those who do not know about the return of the two legends, because together with Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%), the Spidermen have made cinemas around the world vibrate with screams and tears of emotion.

After months of Garfield denying his return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, now he can finally speak honestly about this opportunity, but the one who did it first is Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%), who told Marvel.com about the experience of working with the two actors who brought Spider-Man to life before him.

Of Garfield, many already know that Holland had a very positive opinion, and since 2015, when he was chosen to give life to the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he told Digital Spy that he considered Garfield’s work as Peter Parker “perfect” , and that I looked forward to working with him in the future. That dream came true to her and the fans’ delight, and now this is what she told Marvel.com:

Andrew Garfield, the legend himself. He’s such a lovely boy. I think this movie was his way of making his peace with Spider-Man. It was a privilege working with him. I know it meant a lot to him.

Holland’s words are not trivial, the experience of playing Spider-Man was not as good for Garfield as it was for the others; the second installment received numerous negative reviews and its trilogy was not even finished. In a recent interview with The Guardian, fellow Tick star, Tick … Boom! – 93% said the following about their time as Spider-Man:

My heart broke a little. I went from being a naive child to growing up. How could I imagine that it was going to be such a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that is what drives the ship. It was a great awakening, and it hurt.

In those years, being part of the franchise was a heartbreaking experience for Garfield, but everything indicates that it was not to put on the superhero costume again and be part of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now fans are asking on Twitter for Sony to produce the third installment of The Amazing Spider-Man, with the hashtag # MakeTAS3 (make The Amazing Spider-Man 3), which has been trending since yesterday and has had thousands of tweets.

We don’t know what will happen in the future; According to rumors, Maguire and Garfield will reprise their role as Spider-Man in another movie, but it has not been revealed in which one. For now, we can only enjoy the epic crossover that brought Tobey and Andrew back, and that also brought us the greatest villains that previous films gave us: Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

