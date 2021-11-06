Not everything is as they paint it, and the world of cinema is no exception. Andrew Garfield is a witness to this statement, as he was a victim of industry interests and had to learn the hard way how tough it can be. After the successful Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst and James Franco, and directed by Sam Raimi, audiences were doubtful about seeing a new Spider-Man on screen, as Tobey had enchanted viewers with his interpretation and they didn’t want to let it go.

Filming this reboot of the Peter Parker story, The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, began in 2010, but it was until the middle of 2012 when it had its premiere. The film was directed by Marc Webb, who is also known for other films such as (500) Days With Her – 86% and An Exceptional Gift – 71%, and starred Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, and Rhys Ifans as Dr. Curt Connors.

The Spider-Man tapes from Garfield are not considered bad, however, after the second part of The amazing Spiderman, a third had been announced, to finally be canceled. The reason for this is that Sony decided to hit the reset button one more time, thus making way for Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man film series, starting with Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%. Andrew Garfield he found himself caught between two different sagas of the same character, causing his not to have the incredible future that he was once promised.

In an interview with The Guardian, Garfield admitted that he was a naive young man prior to his role as Spider-Man, and that he had no idea how the movie production industry worked. The actor said:

I went from being a naive child to growing up. How could I imagine it was going to be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that is what guides the ship. It was a great awakening and it hurt.

Later in the conversation, Garfield He said that in that industry, in superhero films, the most important thing is not the soul of the hero, but the profits at the box office. The actor stated that he finds too sad the fact that even though there are still people who actually go to see a superhero movie because of the essence of the character, the companies focus on the statistics, and are simply guided by the numbers in the film production, less focused on the superhero soul and dragged in by whatever makes the most money.

Next November 12, Tick, Tick … Boom, a musical tape, in which we will see Andrew Garfield as the main character, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and screenplay written by Steven Levenson, based on the semi-autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson. Don’t miss out on this new film, which will soon be available from your living room.

