Andrew Garfield has a career that has spanned all kinds of stories, from those based on a war context, superheroes, and even musicals. He is a recognized name in Hollywood and one of the most loved faces by fans. However, 2021 was particularly significant for him having all eyes on him, facing insistent comments or questions regarding his possible return as Spider-Man now to the MCU.

The actor spent months insisting that he would not appear in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% as so much was rumored, even becoming a case of harassment because of the way they were bombarded in the media and on the streets. Despite this, Garfield knew how to handle it, daring to joke about it. After the premiere of the Jon Watts film, where he did return with Tobey Maguire, the response to him has risen significantly.

Perhaps it is because of his role in this adventure, but for some reason he is now one of the most mentioned stars of the moment, perhaps more than Tom Holland himself. After the bombardment of those who wanted him to speak about it, the reception towards his Peter Parker (after being considered by many the least important) has been quite affectionate. Now that what everyone was waiting for has finally been revealed, it is the mime Andrew who has been given the opportunity to speak about what it meant to wear the Spider-Man suit again after almost eight years.

During an interview with Variety, the Tick actor, Tick … Boom! – 93% talked about what it meant spiritually for their character to have a new opportunity and why they agreed to come back.

In our movie [El Sorprendente Hombre Araña: La Amenaza de Electro], on his last day, [Gwen] appear. I tried to stop him from showing up in that scene with Electro [Jamie Foxx]. She knew it was too dangerous, but she chose to be there. She participated in her own destiny in that way, and the movie is about destiny. I will say that the image of my capture of MJ [de Zendaya] it was really beautiful and it convinced me of everything.

Andrew Garfield assured that No way home He offered his Peter Parker the opportunity to save Gwen even if she was from another Universe, but it was something that he needed after all the pain he faced and that would help him heal his trauma.

My Spider-Man was able to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life doing it for his younger brother. Making sure he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about it. It meant getting a second chance to save Gwen. The spirit that Zendaya brings to MJ is so sincere, pure, and loving, and Emma brought her that unique spirit similar to Gwen.

He described the relationship between his character, Maguire’s and Holland’s as three brothers who learn from each other, which resulted from the contribution of the protagonists of the previous franchises with the intention of not having an instant cameo that did not contribute enough to the youngest hero. He finally talked about what Tobey and Tom shared during filming, from what it meant to each to wear the suit and even as comic book fans how exciting it was that the three of them were together at the time.

