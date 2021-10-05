In the field of musicals, Lin-Manuel Miranda needs no introduction. Best known for his award-winning vision of Hamilton – 100%, the actor and composer recently gained popularity in the cinema for En el barrio – 95%, adaptation of his famous musical premiered in 2008. Although the film directed by Jon M. Chu caused some controversy on the issue of racial representation, it was very well received by the public and specialized critics. This same year, and without stopping working for a moment, Miranda will premiere his first film as a director called Tick, Tick … Boom, starring Andrew Garfield.

The original musical was written by Jonathan Larson, best known for creating Rent, and tells his own story as a songwriter in New York. The play follows the life of Jon, who begins to doubt his future and his career because he feels that time passes and he does not achieve his goals. Larson first presented it as a solo work, but after his death it was rewritten by David Auburn. For those who do not know much about this world or Larson, it is important to highlight that the composer passed away before knowing the success. One day before the premiere of Rent and at just 35 years of age, Larson died of unknown causes (believed to be the result of Marfan syndrome) and posthumously received several Tony Awards and a Pulitzer.

Since then, his figure within the industry has become a role model and a universal mystery. Larson was in great conflict over his failure to achieve fame, and he did not witness his own achievements. Lin-Manuel Miranda He decided to direct this project precisely because of the admiration he feels for the composer. Despite the fact that production had to be halted due to the global pandemic, filming managed to be completed in a timely manner for its premiere. Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! It will be released in theaters in the United States on a limited basis and a week later it will hit Netflix.

The film has just released a new trailer:

The trailer shows Jonathan working in a restaurant while trying to write a great musical. The time bomb for him is that he is about to turn 30 and nothing in his life is as he expected. From the constant disappointments and frustrations, the protagonist realizes that he must write about what he knows best, what he himself sees and experiences with his friends. Topics such as homophobia, cultural mixing and the spread of HIV inspired him to create Rent.

Besides listening to Andrew Garfield sing, the trailer makes it clear that the musical will follow the visual tradition of other titles in the genre. The protagonist is constantly pressured by various figures in his life, from his girlfriend to his friends who have changed careers to ensure their future. Although the film will premiere first in the AFI FestMany already believe that Garfield could be nominated for multiple awards for his performance.

The actor fully relied on Miranda’s talent for his first approach to the genre. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon (via IndieWire) he commented:

You know Lin, he’s like a crazy mix of the earliest eight-year-old student genius who doesn’t stop talking and has a reference to everything, who at the same time is one of the greatest creative geniuses of our time.

Andrew Garfield He also recently revealed that the film helped him overcome the death of his mother, who passed away when filming was beginning. In his head and his heart, the actor united the figure of his mother with that of Jonathan Larson, as well as their respective deaths, and that served so that he could give himself in a different way to the role. Although it is not one of the most striking releases of the season, musical lovers are definitely looking forward to the arrival of Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!, which could also become one of the great surprises of the year.

