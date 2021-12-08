A new day, a new piece of news about Andrew Garfield talking about Spider-Man. Since the idea of ​​multiverses was confirmed in Marvel, as well as the return of Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx for Spider-Man: No Road Home, fans have raised a lot of expectations about what we will see in this third installment starring by Tom Holland. In the process, both Andrew Garfield such as Tobey Maguire have been questioned about a possible appearance in the film, Garfield being the most interrogated because he is currently promoting Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%, which many believe could lead him to compete for an Oscar.

For months, Garfield has been unable to escape harassment. At first, the actor took it as a joke and tried to be as level-headed as possible. From the beginning he has denied his participation in the Jon Watts film, but the public insists and insists, making many of his interviews focus only on that topic, which has also given him the opportunity to reveal other truths about the matter. . In a very open way, Andrew Garfield He has spoken about how it was very difficult to get into the role of Spider-Man, because on the one hand it was a dream come true, and on the other, the project involved making decisions beyond his control that ended up condemning the franchise.

Similarly, the protagonist of The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% have also recognized the talent of Tom holland in the role that launched him to fame and from which it seems he can not get rid of as he wanted. On more than one occasion, Garfield has spoken highly of his successor, as much as Holland himself has spoken highly of him.

In a video for Wired Youtube, Andrew Garfield participated in a segment where you must answer the most searched questions on Google about him. Of course, several questions related to the arachnid appeared. One of them was: What does Andrew Garfield think of Tom holland?, to which the actor replied:

I really like it. I think he is a wonderful person. I met him one year at the BAFTAs. We had a lovely talk. He’s a kid from Kingston, so we’re practically neighbors. He is from Surrey. As an actor, I think it’s absolutely great. I am very grateful that he is the one who is filling the suit. I love those movies. I think they have done an incredible job with them.

Not long ago, both actors met again at a GQ event and the photos unleashed a frenzy among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home to check their theories. In this same segment, Andrew Garfield if he will play Spider-Man again and he replied:

Oh, they almost got me. No no no. I will not do it. I will not do it. I will not do it! For the love of God! But I’m really excited to see what they’ll do with the next movie, because I just love them.

Of all the times he has denied participation, perhaps the best response he has given in this regard was when he acknowledged that, whatever he said, people would not believe it and would either leave the movie theater very happy or very disappointed. After all, we are at the point of no return within a week of the premiere.

In addition to the saturated rumors, Kevin Feige recently confirmed that if Daredevil comes out in a MCU project it will be with Charlie Cox at the helm, which again put on the table the idea of ​​a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the same way, this started a whole debate about which other actors of the Marvel series on Netflix could return. It has long been speculated that the company is looking for ways to include crowd-favorite Cox, Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal. It is clear that at this point, and with all the multiverses, the company can be much more open when it comes to including characters that were previously more complicated to present in the franchise.

