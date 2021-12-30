The dream of millions was fulfilled, the Spiderverse was confirmed, and movie theaters exploded with excitement when Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) and showed his face, and then when Tobey Maguire appeared (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%). After several years without seeing them, it was like a reunion between old friends, them and the audience. Now, although everyone already knows that the actors appear, we continue waiting for them to talk about it, however, the writers of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% are already talking about how they managed to include them in the story and what were the ideas that were on the table, and to which the actors themselves contributed.

Of the two Spider-Men who were before Tom Holland’s version (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%), Garfield’s was the one who suffered the most, because he not only saw his uncle Ben and his father-in-law die in the first installment, but also his girlfriend in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52%. Later we did not see the end of his saga, because the third installment was canceled, and we did not know if he managed to overcome the loss of Gwen, so the writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home they wanted to explore that idea, and the performer was delighted.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers talked about the return of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, and on how they made the latter be in a dark moment of his life, taking advantage of the fact that we never saw what happened after The Amazing Spider-Man 2. McKenna commented (via Comic Book):

The last time you saw Andrew Garfield, it was Gwen’s death, and that must have sent him down a dark spiral, maybe he never got out of there, we don’t know, because there wasn’t a third movie. Where did he go? Maybe to a really dark place.

They didn’t want Tobey and Andrew’s Spider-Men to present themselves as great heroes who have overcome all their problems, and Garfield agreed:

Andrew really loved the idea that he was still tortured by what happened in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where he left it, and how they could take that to Tom. […] We thought it was great that Andrew’s Peter was still in the middle of that darkness. They weren’t just here to introduce themselves as two incredible heroic Jedi Knights who show up and help you take down the bad guys. They are going through their own thing.

Despite the rumors, we don’t really know if we’ll see more of Garfield and Maguire after Spider-Man: No Way HomeWhat we do know is that the fans have been very active asking on social networks The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with the hashtag # MakeTAS3; December 25 was trending on Twitter and had hundreds of thousands of mentions, it only remains to find out if Sony will listen to the pleas of fans like Warner Bros. did with Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

In addition to the celebrated returns of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: No Way Home It wouldn’t be the same without the return of the villains from Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man: Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%); Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%); Sand-Man, played by Thomas Haden Church (Between Cups – 96%, Spider-Man 3 – 63%, It Said About Me – 85%); Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans; and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%).

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has grossed more than $ 1 billion at the global box office, and is expected to continue to triumph in the coming weeks. Sony has already achieved its biggest box office success with this tape.

