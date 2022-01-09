Andrew Garfield is the darling of social media right now, and with good reason. The actor returned as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% and fans were delighted with the touch he gave the character. Now, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garfield talks about his possible return as Peter Parker to the big screen, stating that he would like it to be as special as seen on No way home. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Sony hit the mark by bringing the three Spider-Men back. It was truly spectacular to see them swing during the climax of No way home, but the fans already want to see them together one more time, especially to Andrew, who showed to have a lot of unfinished business with his character. During The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52% we saw him go through the biggest trauma of his life and even now we could see that he has not fully recovered. When ET questioned the star about his return as Spider-Man, these were his words:

Never say Never. He is a character that is always going to be so meaningful to me and so beautiful to me and, again, I would return to service. I think that if there is a way, because that is what this character is about, it is about serving the greater good and serving his fellow men, at the service of humanity and of all life.

But Andrew Garfield He is very clear on things and doesn’t want his return as Spider-Man to feel like a waste, but rather something that is truly worthy of Spider-Man’s legacy. The star of Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93% maintain that to return, the impact would have to be as great and superb as the one observed in the recent film. Here the rest of his statements.

So if there is a way to continue that character’s legacy in a way that feels like service to an audience, service to the issues that are [el co-creador] Stan Lee injected into that character, I’m open, of course, I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyous, like doing No Way Home was.

Spider-Man: No Way Home it is still in theaters and is already one of the most successful films of recent months. Despite the pandemic and the spike in infections, the third installment of Spider-Man in the MCU drew everyone’s attention and movie theaters were filled with fans curious to see the long-awaited Spider-Verse come true. Now Sony must be very smart when it comes to pulling the strings for the next installments. If at some point in the future you decide to produce The Amazing Spider-Man 3, it better be under the terms that Andrew Garfield mentioned in the previous paragraphs; the actor deserves a new adventure and a conclusion worthy of character.

Meanwhile, fans are already looking forward to Spider-Man’s next adventure, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One, an animated film that promises to be one of the most spectacular. Miles Morales will return to meet up with Gwen Stacy and a whole new group of Spideys. Let’s remember that Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% earned many accolades in multiple ceremonies, so we hope the new adventure will be of the same or higher quality. According to the official information, Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on October 7.

