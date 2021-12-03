So far, Andrew Garfield has proven to be a very talented actor, and in his most recent film, Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93% surprised the audience with his wonderful voice. Although the film was somewhat overshadowed by Spider-Man: No Road Home, the actor’s participation was not ignored, as his ability and ingenuity continue to overcome all kinds of barriers. In honor of his spectacular performance in this film and his fruitful artistic career, the Palm Springs Film Festival has decided to award him the Desert Palm Award on January 6, 2022.

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!It is a film of the dramatic and musical genre, it was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, with a script written by Steven Levenson; It is based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson. The president of the Palm Springs Film Festival, Harold matzner, spoke (via Variety) on behalf of the Palm Springs International Film Society and acknowledged the actor’s prestigious journey, saying the following:

From his many film roles and stage performances, Andrew Garfield is an outstanding actor, putting his heart and soul into bringing the character he is playing to life. In the thrilling and riveting musical ‘Tick, Tick … Boom’, Andrew delivers a dazzling and heartfelt performance as theatrical composer Jonathan Larson.

Certainly, this award is a great achievement, as other outstanding film figures have received such a gratifying accolade. Previous winners of the actor award include: Jeff Bridges, Daniel Day-Lewis, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman, Sean Penn and Eddie Redmayne, who also won the Academy Award for Best Actor. Other Desert Palm winners include Oscar nominees Riz Ahmed and Adam Driver.

Andrew He is certainly a capable artist and fully deserves this honor. Despite having been a victim of the interests of the industry some years ago due to the cancellation of the saga in which he played Spider-Man, he did not allow himself to be buried and continued with his career, which, so far, has turned out to be much better than expected. Garfield has been part of other prominent films, such as Hasta el Ultimo Hombre – 86%, Silence – 30%, 99 Homes – 92% and A Reason To Live – 67%.

In addition, the festival has already announced other honorees, including the cast of the coming-of-age drama film Belfast – 89%, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Kristen Stewart. The grand awards ceremony will take place in person on January 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival will last until January 17.

The musical adaptation of Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! is written by the Tony award winner, Steven Levenson, and produced by Brian grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh and Miranda. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. The plot centers on the life of Jonathan Larson, an aspiring theater composer who wears out a quarter-life crisis as he approaches the age of 30 and doesn’t feel the least bit close to his dream.

