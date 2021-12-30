The screams of excitement in theaters and the fact that the hashtag # MakeTASM3 (Make The Amazing Spider-Man 3) has become a trend on Twitter are enough to verify that fans of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man (Hasta el Ultimo Hombre – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) are many, and they are willing to do anything to have the third movie of The amazing Spiderman, which was canceled several years ago to lead to a reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Garfield’s Return in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% made the topic relevant again, but will the fans’ dream come true? The actor’s double risk, William spencer, gave hope to many recently, but they were fleeting.

Spencer was responding to comments from fans on Instagram, when someone wrote “congratulations on getting the call to work on TASM3,” the acronym for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. We don’t know if that fan believed the news on April Fools’ Day (December 28) that the movie was confirmed, but the surprising thing is that Spencer answered “thank you very much”, and some were quick to take it as confirmation.

Since the answer got out of hand at the double risk, he decided to clarify on Instagram that it was a misunderstanding, caused because he did not read the acronym carefully and believed that he was congratulating him on having returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home:

This is a misunderstanding. I thought this fan was talking about the current movie and was abbreviating and did not read carefully enough, I apologize for that. I replied a lot of congratulatory messages for the movie that had just come out and was trying to write to all the fans to make sure they know that I appreciate their enthusiasm for No Way Home, not any new projects. Once again, I DON’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT ANY NEW SPIDER-MAN MOVIE WITH ANDREW GARFIELD. I’M HAPPY THE FANS ARE SO EXCITED BUT PLEASE DON’T ASSUME THINGS THAT ARE NOT TRUE AND PUT IT ON ME.

On the other hand, to think that Sony approves The Amazing Spider-Man 3 It is not something crazy, well Spider-Man: No Way Home It is already the highest grossing film of all of the arachnid superhero and the highest grossing film in the history of Sony Pictures. This massive success would not have been achieved were it not for the participation of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield. The films starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) had been successful, but the third installment probably wouldn’t have succeeded the way it did if it only had Holland.

The film exhibition industry continues to suffer the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in less than two weeks Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to raise $ 1 billion, something no Hollywood production had achieved since the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%. Given that it has been shown that two versions (or more) of the same character can coexist in the great franchises, it would not be strange if Garfield was called to star The Amazing Spider-Man 3. It worked for Warner Bros. to have two versions of the Joker, the Suicide Squad – 25% and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%, and that of Joker – 91%, and in 2022 we’ll see three different versions of Batman, one played by Ben Affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Accountant – 51%) and another by Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Hunger for Power – 83%), in The Flash, and a completely new version in The Batman, played by Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, High Life – 73%).

