Cats – 29% was terrible, a complete failure and a rather unusual experience for those who regularly go to the movies. Tom Hooper’s film was able to provoke the harshest criticism and the most regrettable comments, but although its time on the billboard is already behind, it still continues to make people talk. Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of the original musical, stated that the movie was so bad that I need to buy a therapeutic dog to feel better. That project was so regrettable that even the lead author doesn’t recognize it.

The famous story of cats has a long tradition in musical theater, a play inspired by the poems of TS Eliot that for decades has enchanted millions. Although the staging is quite famous, the film failed to have the same impact and quickly became the mockery and source of memes in Hollywood; social media destroyed her. Webber shares his thoughts on the film and they are laden with deep disdain and resentment:

Cats was off scale, all wrong. There was really no understanding of why the music was playing at all. I looked at it and I thought, ‘Oh, God, no.’ It was the first time in my 70-something years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the only good thing that has come out is my little Havanese puppy.

Andrew Lloyd Webber He is an old man and must beware of strong emotions, unfortunately the movie of Cats it was too much for him. The situation reached such a level that the composer had to buy a dog to keep him company, even during his travels. He explains that the airline was not even picky about his wishes:

I said I needed him with me at all times because I am emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog. The airline responded and said, ‘Can you show that you really need it?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, just look at what Hollywood did to my musical, Cats.’ Then the approval came with a note that said: ‘No medical report required.’

The horrible job of Tom hopper The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation was not indifferent. The filmmaker was recognized as Worst Director in the last edition of the Razzies Awards and his reputation has been on the ground, with countless claims on social networks from all those who were outraged after seeing Cats. Hooper had already directed Les Miserables – 69% and The Danish Girl – 69%, films widely recognized by the most prestigious Academies, so it was a real surprise to observe their unfortunate work with Cats. At the moment he has no projects on the way and it is unlikely that he will be able to regain some of his good name.

In one way or another, bullying against Cats It has not yielded to the passage of time. The adaptation made by Tom hooper became a box office flop upon its release in late December 2019 and garnered the worst reviews from critics. But we already saw it coming, from the first glance we knew that things would not end well. Ricky Gervais mentioned during his 2020 Golden Globes monologue that Cats it had been the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs, and he’s not without reason; Watching Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden and others portrayed as cats with these strange visual effects was a disturbing experience. We will never see another movie of Cats Produced in Hollywood studios, not for a long time.

