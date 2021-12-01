These are all the novelties that come, both in functions and in design, to the new Android TV 12, and there are substantial changes.

Android 12 has been one of the major releases when it comes to operating systems this year, and as usual, it has first debuted on Pixel phones and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, reaching more smartphones in the next few years. weeks and also to other technological devices such as televisions.

And it is that the final gun has also been fired for the arrival of Android TV 12 to devices with Android TV and Google TV, although at the moment only for developers.

And it is that now Google has just released which is the Final version for Android TV 12 developers So although you still won’t be able to download it on your Google TV or Android TV transmission device, you can try it as long as you are adhering to the developer program and for this you will need a device called ADT-3.

The final version that can be downloaded by all Chromecast users with Google TV and other compatible Android TV devices is expected to be released in early 2022.

Google comments that “with the official release of Android 12, we are also making the latest platform launch available for television. Take this opportunity to start building and testing your applications to be compatible with the latest Android version of the new Google TV experience. “

There are many new features with the launch of Android TV 12, not only in terms of the design change, but also to functionalities.

On the one hand it offers a Redesigned UI with support for 4K UI rendering, likewise dynamic change of refresh rate, background blur, improved support for HDR formats, surround sound formats, Android 12 style microphones and also camera indicators for privacy.

Specifically, the changelog for this version for developers of Android TV 12 is as follows, via XDA:

Media

Avoid motion shake during playback by changing the refresh rate Certified API accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats, and surround sound formats

User interface

Background blurs using RenderEffect and in WindowManager 4K user interface support Accessibility settings for font sizes

Privacy & Security

Camera and microphone indicators Camera and microphone toggle Device certification via Android KeyStore API

HDMI and tuner

Support for HDMI CEC 2.0 Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements Best protection model with Tuner Service

As you can see, they are very interesting news to take a step forward in terms of functionalities but also in security.