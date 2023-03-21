Android 21 joins the manga story canon

From Dragon Ball FighterZ to the Dragon Ball Super manga: Android 21 joins the story canon. Since this month, the scientist has been part of Akira Toriyama’s plot.

The character comes to life in chapter 91 of the Dragon Ball Super manga, where passages of the origins of Dr. Hedo are explained, according to Depor’s friends.

This human-based android is a Red Ribbon Army scientist. The story of her in Dragon Ball FighterZ is that she “isn’t even ten years old”, and that she was built in the image of a human woman “with the IQ of an adult”.

She is a scientific genius on a par with Dr. Gero.

Physically, she has light brown hair, with blue eyes and a fair complexion, a slim body and a tall stature, as described in Dragon Ball Wiki Hispano.

Among his tastes, eating sweets and any other type of sweets stands out.

For the Dragon Ball FighterZ video game, Android 21 can transform into a Majin and the fission is between the good half, with a noble heart, and the evil half, the main antagonist of the game.

Here appears Android 21, in the Dragon Ball Super manga

Chapter 91 of the Dragon Ball Super manga was released on March 19. There, in the words of Depor, the events of the great conflict with the Red Patrol and Cell Max are complemented with some unpublished scenes.

Also, Krillin is part of the police but must go after the villains without being able to tell his friends anything.

The image of Vomi in the Dragon Ball Super manga The person who was inspired to create Android 21

In one of the cartoons, the ancestry of Dr. Hedo, the new villain of the manga, is revealed. His uncle is Gevo and his grandfather is Dr. Gero, as seen in the family tree.

Next to the mad scientist appears Vomi, his wife, who served as the inspiration to create Android 21.

