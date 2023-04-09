Android 21 maintains her intellectual style in this cosplay by a Japanese model

All roads lead to Android 21 in a battle action at some point. This character, originally from video games, already made a kind of debut in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which showed the basis on which the humanoid was manufactured.

Android 21 is born to Vomi, wife of Dr. Gero. The photo of her appeared in the most recent film of the franchise, in an organization chart that showed a kind of family tree of Dr. Hedo.

In video games she is a powerful villain and at the same time a brilliant scientist; just as Gero was. However, until she does appear in an action in which she is named as Android 21 she will remain official, but not canon.

So, while this is happening, different models around the world are interpreting her through cosplay. Android 21 wears a short dress with red and blue squares. On top of her she puts on a white coat that certifies her with a lab maniac.

He also has black-rimmed glasses and a red hair updo; same tonality as Android 16 (she is his mom).

All these elements were collected by the cosplayer Kei, a native of Japan, to be interpreted in a cosplay in which she herself adds an analysis tablet and a coffee cup with the inscriptions of the Red Patrol.