Android Auto has been updated to bring new functions improving its performance and possibilities. With the latest additions, it has passed ahead of Apple CarPlay, its main competitor.

Google has worked hard to make Android Auto the app of choice for drivers. It has done adding improvements to the system so that more and more people see its usefulness.

Currently, more than 100 million people use Android Auto daily and everything is due to the capabilities and functions that have been introduced into the system.

One of the options most demanded by the community, be able to choose with which SIM card to call, was added in the last few months. The Dual SIM card system has been very popular with users who usually have a work number and another personal one.

Another new option has to do with games. Now you can play in the car while we wait without any problem, a function that for safety is deactivated when the movement is resumed.

The news is not only in these additions, but are working on substantial improvements thanks to reports collected from beta versions. Some of these improvements would be a new notification center or the ability to choose the applications that will appear on the home screen.

Android Auto is getting better and Apple CarPlay has problems

The apple brand’s driver app is not having so much luck. Apparently there have been numerous negative user reports since the release of iOS 15.

According to these reports, Apple CarPlay disconnects when trying to play music from the app. Connectivity problems have also been mentioned and it does not happen only in the most modern Apple models.

Even though the Google and Apple app have a lot in common, Android Auto performance is above and users are valuing it that way.

If we combine their improvements with the more customizability of Android Auto, we found that drivers prefer this app over Apple CarPlay.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

What’s more, Google Maps can be used on Android and iOS, but it is the first who fare better. Android belongs to Google and gives it improvements such as the ability to zoom or easier handling.

What is clear is that Android Auto is improving and the competition is lagging behind. We’ll have to see if Apple CarPlay responds in the future with additions of interest to drivers.