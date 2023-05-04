Android Number 18 returns to her original costume in this wonderful cosplay made by a Chilean model

Krillin’s wife makes her first appearance in Dragon Ball Z as one of the most fearsome villains in the adventures developed by Akira Toriyama. She is an android named Number 18 created by Dr. Gero of the Red Patrol.

The style of this character is the subject of an immense number of cosplays that we come across daily on social networks. One of them is this one that we recently found in a review of Código Spaghetti.

A Chilean model, known for her wide repertoire of cosplay performances, named Mokomaru (34.7 thousand followers on Instagram) He makes this characterization of Number 18 in which the original costume with which he debuts in the series stands out.

The outfit consists of a pair of brown boots, black body-style tights, jean skirt and vest, and the black shirt with striped sleeves. This combination joins the short blonde hair and makeup that makes us think that Mokomura could play Number 18 in a hypothetical live action.

Android Number 18

He makes his first appearance in Dragon Ball Z episode 133, titled “The Mystery of the New Androids”. In this episode, the Z Fighters, including Goku, face off against the new humanoids created by Dr. Gero.

Number 18 stands out for his attractive physical appearance, blonde hair, and his carefree attitude. She is an extremely powerful fighter and possesses superhuman abilities, such as enhanced strength and speed, as well as the ability to generate energy in the form of energy blasts and spheres.

As the series progresses, Number 18 joins the Z Fighters camp and becomes a trusted ally. She develops a romantic bond with Krillin, one of the main characters, and together they have a daughter named Marron.

In the subsequent series, Dragon Ball Super, Android 18 continues to play an important role in battles against new enemies and participates in the Tournament of Power – a competition between different universes.