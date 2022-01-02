. Andy Cohen and the New Years controversy

Andy Cohen made headlines on the first day of the year after he and Anderson Cooper had live drinks and got drunk during their New Year’s Eve live broadcast on CNN.

The Bravo producer and his journalist friend had a great night together, and fans seemed to love every minute of it. At various points in the course of the broadcast, Cohen made some unfriendly comments and ranted epically.

“If you look behind me, you will see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers in action. I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re not watching anything, “Cohen said, shooting at the” American Idol “host.

Later that night, Cohen lashed out at former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Seeing Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory dance’ after the worst four years in office as mayor of New York…” Cohen began. “Don’t start ranting,” Cooper pleaded, but Cohen continued. “After the worst four years in office as mayor of New York… the only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a lousy mayor he has been. By what sayonara, loser, “he said.

And while almost everyone enjoyed the Cohen and Cooper show, there were people who wondered if Cohen was doing more than just drinking. In fact, several people accused him of being drugged.

This is what you need to know:

Several social media users said that Cohen had used cocaine prior to the broadcast.

Following Cohen’s criticism live, several people took to social media to debate. While many thought Cohen was hilarious, others opined that he was high, and suggested that he had used cocaine before going live.

“Did you take cocaine again like last year?” asked a Redditor.

“Cocaine is a great drug,” added another.

“High, not drunk. As always ”, said a third comment.

“Sounds like a cocaine voice to me,” someone wrote in another thread.

“I swear this guy takes cocaine before he rants every New Year,” wrote another Reddit user.

“Andy was high. HDTV doesn’t lie, ”read another comment.

Cohen woke up quite early on January 1, 2022, and admitted to going out at night. “They served me a bit more last night, but boy did I have fun! I hope you do too. Happy New Years everyone, ”he captioned an Instagram post filled with photos of himself and Cooper on their New Years broadcast.

Kathy Griffin previously said that Cohen offered her cocaine and he denied it.

It is not the first time that Cohen has been accused of using cocaine. As early as 2017, Kathy Griffin claimed that Cohen offered her cocaine before her live performance on “Watch What Happens Live!”

“Just before going live, Andy Cohen asked me privately in an Embassy Row office – which is the production company that makes that m show – – if I wanted to snort cocaine,” Griffin said in a lengthy YouTube video.

“You know I’m not a prude, but I’m a bit of a straight edge – the first time I thought you were kidding. Just so you know, Jimmy Kimmel or Seth Meyers never offered to snort cocaine before going on their shows. No one in ‘The View’ ever offered me to snort cocaine before a show, “he said.

Cohen denied Griffin’s comments, accusing her of making up the story on Twitter.

“I am stunned by this story. It’s 100% fake and totally made up, ”he tweeted.

Follow Now Same on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: PSG announces new absence of Leo Messi: Does he have COVID?