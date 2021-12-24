12/23/2021 at 19:09 CET

.

The organization of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, announced this Thursday lto grant an invitation (wild card) to the British Andy Murray, former world number one, who will participate for the fourteenth time at Melbourne Park.

The Scotsman, currently set at 134th place in the ATP rankings, will not have to play the previous phase of the competition and will go directly to the main draw. Murray He recently beat Nadal at the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament.

“I am happy to play the Australian Open again and I am grateful to Carig Tiley, tournament director, and his entire team for giving me this opportunity, “Murray said in a statement posted on his social media.” I have enjoyed playing in Australia in front of an incredible crowd and I can’t wait to get back on the track at Melbourne Park“added the 34-year-old Scottish tennis player.

Andy Murray has won 48 games and lost 13 in the first Grand Slam of the season in which he has been a finalist five times, always without success. The last time the Briton played the Australian Open was in 2019 when he lost to Spanish Roberto Bautista in the first round, in a match resolved in five sets.

Murray had to undergo hip surgery after playing in Australia two years ago. “Andy is known for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game”said tournament director Craig Tiley. “I am delighted to welcome you to Melbourne in January.”