The Aguilar dynasty has some members who, although they do not dedicate themselves to music, have also become very popular, as is the case of the older sister of the singer Angela Aguilar, who honors Halloween with a detail that does not go unnoticed.

Although Aneliz Aguilar placeholder image Unlike his two brothers, he does not dedicate himself to music, he has attracted much attention even though he does not tend to do it of his own accord, he is lucky to belong to a famous family.

Angela Aguilar She seeks it out a lot and in constant publications we have seen them together enjoying their life on the ranch and their family, it would not be a surprise if they also enjoyed Halloween together as they surely did when they were younger.

It was for this reason that Aneliz, who by the way has the same name as her mother, probably because she was the first to be born from her marriage to Pepe AguilarHe decided to take with him a small detail of this important day.

Angela Aguilar, her sister Aneliz is ready for Halloween | Instagram aneliz_aguilar

In her most recent publication we can see that she took several photos and among them she specifically focused on her hands, Aneliz chose to decorate her acrylic nails with images of ghosts, the typical one that appears as a sheet with black eyes.

This look is quite shallow, she simply has nails decorated with nude paint, as for the decorations we only see them on her index and ring fingers, the discreet and minimalist design tends to draw even more attention.

In the event that you want to have nails similar to those of the young woman, you can opt for some similar options, such as the transparencies that she puts on her nails, only perhaps with a varied tone the one that best suits your skin and taste. of course.

The beautiful daughter of Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez also opted for a French design where the entire nail is painted with a low tone and on the front a line marked in white, as a detail she could use other elements of this important American date .

The style that can be seen throughout the publications of the older sister of Angela AguilarHe is quite relaxed, elegant and sober, he is more prudent when dressing and like his sister he has an exquisite taste for fashion.

It seems that Aneliz has a boho style in her way of dressing, it is a combination of casual, relaxed and that combines some textures and different times.