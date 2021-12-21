MANUEL MARRACO

Madrid

Updated on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

The former CEO of BBVA declares for the first time in the National Court after lifting the secret of this branch of the investigation of the ‘Tandem case’

Ángel Cano, upon arrival at the National Court JAVIER BARBANCHO

The former CEO of BBVA Angel Cano he has disassociated himself this Tuesday at the National Court from the hiring of former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo to investigate the maneuvers of Sacyr to control the financial entity in 2004. According to sources present in his statement, Cano “has gotten out of the way” and has blamed the former president for hiring Francisco Gonzalez and the former head of Security Julio Corrochano.

Cano has appeared as a defendant before the judge of the National High Court Joaquin Gadea within the branch of the Tandem case focused on the business of the Villarejo company, Cenyt, with the financial institution. In particular, for the contract to investigate who could be behind the maneuver of Luis del Rivero to gain control of BBVA.

In his responses to the judge, the Prosecutor’s Office and his defense – he has not responded to the rest of the parties – Cano has maintained that he learned of the matter tangentially. That the hiring of a security company was agreed by FG, who transferred it to the head of Security. This communicated the decision to Cano, then (2004) head of Human Resources.

One of the keys to attributing possible criminal liability is to determine if FG proposed in general the hiring of a company or specifically that of Villarejo. According to Cano’s statement, it was something general. “Corrochano told me the president had told him to hire a security company,” Cano said, according to sources present in the courtroom.

The thesis coincides with that of Corrochano himself, who, as Corrochano has declared this Tuesday for the first time in the case, once the secret has been lifted. He began by ratifying the content of the document that he sent to the court a few weeks ago explaining his version of what happened. In the letter, he indicates that FG’s order was generic and that it was he himself who had “proposed” González resort to Cenyt, the Villarejo company. The choice was forced, according to his version, because Kroll, the other company he knew and was trained for the job, had already been signed by rival Sacyr.

Doubts of the prosecutor

What the versions of Cano and Corrochano do not fit is in the degree of knowledge of the then head of Human Resources, who was also the direct head of the person in charge of Security. According to Corrochano, FG told him to deal with the matter only with Cano and with the person in charge of Communication, which places Cano in a relevant position.

The prosecutor, as interpreted by some sources present in the statement, has also questioned Cano’s alleged ignorance. For example, when wielding a letter in which the then former CEO indicated to a former BBVA employee that he could not collaborate with Sacyr because he had not requested the bank’s mandatory authorization. An action that would reveal a greater involvement of Cano in the dispute with Sacyr, of which the hiring of Villarejo was part.

That hiring would have been a bribery crime, since at that time Villarejo was an active commissioner, something that Corrochano denies he knew. Another crime would come from the illegalities committed by Cenyt in this espionage task, such as accessing Del Rivero’s telephone data. To questions of his defense, Corrochano has denied that he asked to use those means or knew that it was the intention of the Villarejo society to resort to them.

After the statements, sources from Francisco González’s defense have highlighted that the two statements of defendants this Tuesday coincide with their thesis that “the decision of the security company to be hired was left in the exclusive hands of the head of Security “.

