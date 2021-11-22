11/22/2021 at 5:22 PM CET

The state of California will enjoy a new soccer team, the Angel City FC, a women’s team that will take part in the women’s MLS. The new North American club will enjoy a completely different environment from the others, since its owners and investors are part of the American star system: Actresses like Natalie Portman Jennifer Garner, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria and Jessica Chastain. In addition, they will also have sports experience in their offices, with Serena Williams, Mia Hamm and Cobi Jones.

The new club has not left any detail to chance, everything that is part of its identity has a reason for being. The shield contains an angel with 12 feathers, whose meaning goes beyond a simple drawing: “The angel goes beyond the limits of the shield. It seeks to symbolize Angel City’s commitment to challenge what is established and break the mold of traditional sports clubs. ”

On the other hand, the aim of the club is to change the sport from within: “rewrite the rules for sports teams from around the world and create an impact on and off the pitch “

In addition, the angel on his shield has 12 feathers representing the 11 players who will jump onto the field with the player number 12, all the fans and fans as well as all the club workers.