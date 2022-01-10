01/10/2022 at 15:02 CET

“A lot of moments have passed, but I would keep the last goal at the Calderón”, declared Ángel Correa as soon as he renewed with Atlético de Madrid until 2026. The footballer played his first game in 2015 and it is symptomatic that he has chosen just that moment as one of the most important since he dressed as a rojiblanco. Vicente Calderón will always be special for any crib mattress and also for an Angel who stepped on that pitch for only two years.

Correa enjoyed that stadium, he is doing it at the Wanda Metropolitano and also on the LaLiga fields. For better and for worse, this season Simeone’s are a set of names rather than a team and the Argentine is the figure among all of them, capable of flowing like no other and leaving quality details in each touch of the ball. His great form of fitness and football was evidenced by Villarreal’s hitting from the center of the field that ended with the ball inside the goal. Then they annulled another goal that he had scored with his heel.

Correa is attracted to fighting and being competitive, which is why he has fitted in so well at Atlético de Madrid. In fact, it should be remembered that He did not start the first leg of the season as a starter and now, in January, he already has seven goals and four assists in the domestic competition. Last year, in total, he celebrated nine goals and eight goal passes. It was said then that thanks to him they were able to lift LaLiga and this year it can be sensed that thanks to Correa, Atlético is not slipping from the top of the rankings.

COMPETITION MAKES YOU STRONGER

Griezmann, Luis Suárez, Joao Félix and Cunha have not been an impediment for Correa to dazzle as a generator of chances and natural goalscorer. The Argentine does not know how to stay still and that mobility is being the perfect fit to connect the team in three quarters of the field and in front of goal. “It will be decisive for the team,” Simeone concluded about ‘Angelito’ when he barely had minutes.

Correa was the last Atlético de Madrid player to score for Vicente Calderón. A fact that will remain for history. Almost three years have passed since then, time that has served him to claim that he can carry the weight of Atlético de Madrid. Correa is the one who looks like a dull and inconspicuous team in his football, he is the one who wears the 10 on his shirt and is who assumes with stripes to have made you the third player in the current squad with the most matches played (307), only behind Koke (521) and Oblak (325).