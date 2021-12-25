12/25/2021 at 17:21 CET

.

The President of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, has celebrated the end of the volcanic eruption on La Palma and has stated that the reconstruction of the island will be approached with the utmost quickly and with full guarantee.

On your Twitter account, Torres has congratulated that the forecasts were fulfilled and the volcano has been extinguished before the end of the year 2021.

“I wish it had been much earlier. Its destructive capacity has been the greatest in the history of the Canary Islands. Today the end of the volcanic eruption of La Palma “, writes the regional president.

He announces that from now on he will face “the true principle of reconstruction” and affirms “we will do so as quickly as possible and with all guarantees; with the citizens and from the institutional unit. The commitment remains intact. 2022 will be a better year” .

Torres considers it “very important” to maintain prudence: “Although the eruptive process on La Palma is over, there are still dangers. Please follow the recommendations of Pevolca. Safety comes first.”