Ángela Aguilar and Danna Paola could sing together one day | AP

Some netizens might wonder why so far Danna Paola and Angela Aguilar have not yet coincided, there are those who are waiting to know that in fact they would sing together, now it is likely that they will do so in the future.

For a time some rumors began about a certain “rivalry” between the two important Mexican singers, who thanks to the fact that their voices have captivated millions and will continue to do so.

Said rumors were immediately discarded by both singers, especially because Danna Paola shared a publication where she expressed her admiration for Angela Aguilar, interpreter of “Tell Me How Do You Want”

Despite this, fans of both one and the other have wondered why they have not contacted to collaborate together, despite the fact that each one has a different style in terms of their respective musical genres, this is not an impediment for one collaboration.

The regional Mexican music singer has been gaining popularity since she performed “La Llorona” at the Latin Grammy Awards, in its 19th installment this was in 2018, from that moment to date her popularity has been growing rapidly.

Collaborations by Ángela Aguilar

One of the clearest examples of a combination of genres is her recent single “Ella qué te gave”, from Angela Aguilar’s new album entitled “Mexicana enamorada”, which she performs alongside Jesse & Joy.

Another collaboration he is working on is with the famous DJ Steve Aoki, they have only shared some photographs in the studio and posing together elsewhere, for the millions of Aguilar followers this project will be fascinating.

Angela Aguilar and Danna Paola

Discarding the supposed rivalry between the two, who remains to eliminate it completely is Angela Aguilar who has not commented on the matter, mentioning a story or following Danna Paola on their social networks.

It is worth mentioning that the 18-year-old is quite discreet in terms of her collaborations or new projects, that although she usually shares it with emotion with her angels, this is done when everything is already well advanced or about to leave.

In the event that you have any contact with Danna Paola Interpreter of “Lucrecia” in the famous Netflix series “Elite”, he will not share it until later, at the moment his millions of followers eagerly await a collaboration of two important representatives of music in Mexico.