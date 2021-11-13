Ángela Aguilar, knows her famous Medusa Aevitas slippers | Instagram

The flirtatious and famous singer of Mexican regional music Ángela Aguilar has shown us on more than one occasion her excellent taste in dressing, on some occasions she usually uses designer clothes such as Versace and the famous sneakers Medusa Aevitas.

For a few days that Angela Aguilar Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter has become even more popular than she already was, due to the fact that at the La Radio Awards she appeared with peculiar sneakers that drew the attention of the whole world.

These beautiful slippers from the famous Italian brand Versace Created by the late designer Gianni Versace, they have become even more popular thanks to the young interpreter of “Tell Me How You Want.”

The design is quite characteristic of the brand, extremely ostentatious and elegant, as it has been since Gianni launched the brand in a small store in Italy.

According to the Versace page, the cost of these beautiful sneakers is $ 33,100 Mexican pesos, in all sizes included.

In addition to the yellow color with which we saw the singer recently at the awards, where by the way she won three awards from the five categories to which she was nominated, we will also find the shades of black, gray, red and fuchsia pink.

In another of his photographs published on October 22, Angela Aguilar She was wearing the same pink design, wore them to promote “Caravan from Beyond,” while sporting a colorful outfit with denim and a pink top and bright blue details.

Some of the characteristics that you can find when you admire these beautiful and striking sneakers are:

Double Platform Crystals Medusa Charm High Heel Brooch Bracelet Sole: 100% Calfskin Insole: 100% Calfskin Square Toe

Ángela Aguilar looked impressive during her participation in the La Radio Awards, throughout the event she used four different outfits and they were all very interesting and flirtatious, every time she went out in front of the cameras she looked impressive.

Since she began her career as a singer since she was only 9 years old, Ángela has always stood out for her taste for fashion, especially now that she has grown up at every opportunity, she shares content on Instagram wearing her clothes.

On more than one occasion, she has surprised her fans thanks to her cute figure and striking way of dressing, especially for her good taste.