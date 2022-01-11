Ángela Aguilar imposes fashion with her flirty pleated skirt | Instagram

Apparently Ángela Aguilar does not stop surprising her millions of followers, especially when it comes to clothing, just as it happened with a flirt pleated skirt you just used.

Today the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, famous interpreter of the song Por Mujeres Como Tú, is known as the princess of Mexican music, since 2018, when her international fame began, she has not stopped surprising the public.

His music and lyrics of his songs conquer millions, both young and old, however his taste for fashion and the security that he reflects when wearing certain clothing is something that has captivated millions, it could even be said that Angela Aguilar has become an influencer.

Her iconic outfits in some of her official videos have become a trend, with which she is also proud and in her Instagram stories she is proud when tagged by her fans.

Something that has undoubtedly characterized the interpreter of “En Realidad” and “La Llorona” are the combinations of her outfits, she uses classic and fashionable garments, creating an incredible combination, as happened with this striking skirt above the knee. almost at the height of his thighs.

Ángela Aguilar has excellent dress taste | Instagram angela_aguilar_

On more than one occasion with his outfits he has shown his love for Mexico not for nothing his most recent album is titled “Mexican In Love“, where by the way in his concerts he always uses traditional garments from some states of the republic and apparently the same applies on a daily basis.

The design that Angela Aguilar She shared it was through her Instagram stories, the skirt she was wearing was quite colorful, fitted at the waist and at the bottom we could see the “tables” that by the way became a trend in the 90’s.

The skirt had squares of various colors, yellow, blue, pink and purple, all on a black background, only these designs were a bit crossed giving it a circular effect, the top with which this flirty piece accompanied was black with a sleeve long, something simple to highlight her skirt.

Surely when there is a new trend it will be prudent to turn to see the beautiful 18-year-old singer, who is constantly at the forefront and at the same time, combining everything with her good taste, as happened on this occasion.