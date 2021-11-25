Ángela Aguilar would have a solo tour, Pepe Aguilar thinks | Instagram

The famous singer Ángela Aguilar has on several occasions expressed her desire to launch herself to have a solo tour, something that millions of followers would like to hear, concentrating only on the flirtatious “princess of Mexican music”, as far as this her father Pepe Aguilar shares his opinion.

Currently Angela Aguilar She is in Las Vegas, United States with her family, combining pleasure with work because together with her father Pepe Aguilar and her brother Leonardo Aguilar they still continue with their impressive shows of Jaripeo Sin Fronteras.

Her father, the singer of the Mexican regional, spoke about the intentions that his daughter has about her own solo tour, without a doubt he could not be exempt from making a comment about his daughter’s wishes to grow as a singer.

It was through the Hoy program that the interpreter of “Por mujeres como tú” shared his opinion regarding the wishes of his youngest daughter.

Like every artist Ángela Aguilar has had a productive growth in her career since she started professionally at the age of 9, over the years she has managed to become one of the public’s favorite artists.

Thanks to his music and also his personality, surely you already know that Angela Aguilar Thanks to social media, she has also become a prominent influencer, far surpassing her father and brother with the number of followers on Instagram.

The singer commented that one of his daughter’s goals was to have her own solo tour, it is a dream that she began to have since she was little, surely when she saw her father succeed, she wanted the same as well as the recognition of the public.

As to Pepe Aguilar thinks that he has no problem with his daughter becoming independent, it is something that will come soon or a long time, surely he and his wife will fully support her just as they have been doing for a long time when she began her career with their support precisely.

The voice of the interpreter of “En Realidad” is unique and quite powerful, something that undoubtedly fascinates her followers, as evidenced by her stories on some occasions she sings a cappella, moving everyone who listens to her, knowing that her voice does not depend on any tool to sound good.