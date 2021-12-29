Ángela Aguilar and her most viewed video on her YouTube channel | Instagram

Being a young singer full of talent and from one of the most famous dynasties in Mexico, it seems that Angela Aguilar’s success was already assured, as a proof of this we present you the most viewed video from your Youtube channel.

On more than one occasion Angela Aguilar He has shown us why he is a true star of Mexican ranchera or regional music as he is also known, his talent and beautiful voice have become one of the favorites throughout the country.

As a sample of this in its Youtube channel We find several videos that have thousands and even millions of views, only there is one that has more than 61 million views, curiously in this one appears his grandmother Flor Silvestre.

The video is titled “Red Sky“, which is precisely a song by Antonio Aguilar’s wife, and now his granddaughter shared it three years ago, we will share it with you right away.

If you’ve already figured out the young singer interpreter of “En Realidad” was fifteen years old when she recorded this song in the company of her grandmother, who lost her life on November 25, 2020, obviously it is immediately noticeable that it is a tribute to her.

You may wonder why, well throughout the 4:09 minutes that the song lasts we find some details that indicate this precisely starting with the white horse, since it is known that the singer was a fan of this type of stallion and precisely this color.

Other details that we found were some images of Flor Silvestre, they were two portraits of her, surely in the family ranch we found several portraits of the matriarch of the Aguilar, the best surprise we found in the official video of Angela Aguilar he went to his own grandmother.

Almost at the end of her video down a corridor, sitting enjoying the day we meet this important character of ranch music, Angela approaches her and kisses her, while her grandmother gives her a gift wrapped in a red cloth.

With the surprise of this beautiful video in honor of the love of her life, as on more than one occasion the 18-year-old girl has let us know.

Pepe Aguilar’s youngest daughter has always shown us that for her her family is the most important thing for her, obviously so is her family as well as her fans, she constantly tends to interact with them, for this reason she is so loved by her angels .