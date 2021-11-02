Ángela Aguilar launches La Llorona Challenge looks de catrinas | Instagram

For the third consecutive year, the singer Ángela Aguilar launched “La Llorona Challenge“, where his fans or anyone who wishes can dress up as a catrín or catrina with his famous song” La Llorona “in the background.

The youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar began with a small, quite striking tradition, since it pays honor to November 2, date that in Mexico they celebrate loved ones who are no longer with us on this earthly plane.

As you know Angela Aguilar He loves to wear clothing made in Mexico, especially in his jaripeos and concerts with his older brother Leonardo Aguilar, his father Pepe Aguilar and his uncle Antonio Aguilar Jr.

Surely you know that the song “La Llorona” is the one with which the 18-year-old rose to fame a couple of years ago, despite the fact that she had been singing for a long time, since she started when she was just a child.

Ángela has always been characterized by having excellent taste, not only in clothing is it something that is generally had, her outfits surely she chooses herself, especially because she is proud of her roots despite being born in the United States.

That is why Angela constantly tends to highlight Mexican culture, which is why she launched this challenge, where they must make up as catrinas, show the results in a video with Angela’s song in the background.

This is the third year of the La Llorona Challenge, and the truth is that I keep doing it because I love to see them with their best catrina looks, “said Angela Aguilar.

We hope that this beautiful custom will have a great reaction from fans of the beautiful singer, model and businesswoman, granddaughter of Don Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, the patriarchs of the Aguilar dynasty.

An hour ago he shared on Instagram what could be the promo for his challenge, the photo you can see on the cover of this note, the publication has quickly had reactions from his angels.

This is how the young woman refers to her fans with great affection, it is normal for each celebrity to put some affectionate pseudonyms to their followers such as Kimberly Loaiza, she tells them Linduras and Livia Brito calls them babies of light.

A large part of Ángela Aguilar’s fans are minors who love to see her sing, she has become a great example and surely from tomorrow all day we will begin to see videos dressed as catrinas.