The more the music star and youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, her fans want to know a little more about the private life of Ángela Aguilar, that is why you will surely be interested in knowing a little more about this flirtatious young woman.

The name of Angela Aguilar She has more than 200 thousand searches on Google, the names of both her father and her brothers Aneliz and Leonardo do not complete the total number of searches of the interpreter of “En Realidad”, “La Llorona” and “Tell me how you want.”

The full name of this pretty singer From the Mexican regional and granddaughter of the famous singers Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre is Ángela Aguilar Álvarez, curiously it has the three acronyms as triple A wrestling.

Despite the fact that one of the heiresses of the Aguilar dynasty was born in the United States in Los Angeles, California, perhaps it is because of this city that her parents decided to name her Angela.

Despite the fact that she and her family live in the United States, the young woman is very attached to Mexico, since her ascending family is from that country, which is why she also feels completely Mexican.

If you have noticed in her presentations where she delights everyone with her voice, she also does it with her outfits, because she is so proud of the Aztec country that she proudly wears dresses not only made in Mexico but also reflects the culture of everything. the country.

Probably another thing that you did not know about her is that she adores Mexican cuisine, specifically the tacos among which she prefers the pastor and the famous basket tacos that are usually made of various stews.

The famous chicken flutes and chicken broths, also tend to caress your palate as the favorite dishes of Angela Aguilar.

Perhaps it is something more than obvious and you may have already noticed it, but the young woman is a fashion lover, it is something that fascinates her and we can see it immediately in her photographs.

In his family’s ranch, in addition to having an immense cavalry with beautiful stallions, they have 10 but approximately.

Surely they are in charge of taking care of the surroundings and being the spoiled ones, among them one of the pug breed who is Angela’s pet and who has shown it on more than one occasion; To finish in one of his videos, he commented on his height, this is 1 meter and 68 centimeters.