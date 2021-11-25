Ángela Aguilar will have a collaboration with DJ Steve Aoki | Instagram

Uniting her talent with another important international artist, the 18-year-old singer belonging to one of the most important dynasties in Mexico and called as the princess of Mexican music Angela Aguilar, will have a new musical collaboration that will surely be a success one time it is released.

Currently the young singer interpreter of “La Llorona” from her album “Primero Soy Mexicana” the famous Angela Aguilar is promoting her latest single and also the official video for “Ella qué te gave”,

Being this precisely one musical collaboration next to the famous group Jesse & Joy that so far the official video has more than 4.4 million views on its YouTube channel, it was published 6 days ago.

Surely seeing the success that this meeting has had, the singer and youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar began to have some invitations to carry out other collaborations, the impressive thing is that recently she revealed who she would be working with and that by the way, he is part of another musical genre. DJ Steve Aoki.

A day ago, through her Instagram stories, Angela Aguilar shared some photographs, where she appeared next to the “Boneless” interpreter in a studio, who were able to see the images immediately and were moved by the news.

As you well know, Aguilar sings Mexican regional music with mariachi and Steve Aoki plays electronic music, it will surely be a very striking collaboration.

Pure magic: what we create together. It was worth the wait, “wrote Steve Aoki.

The famous DJ shared the same photograph on his Instagram feed a day ago, so he comments in his publication about the plan to work alongside Ángela Aguilar, he had already been preparing for some time.

It is likely that soon we will have the pleasure of listening to the rhythm of the DJ combined with the angelic voice of the princess of Mexican music.

This would not be the first time that two totally different genres have merged to give us an exquisite result, surely you know two examples that caused great commotion once they were released, the first of them was the collaboration of Joan Sebastian with Will i am and his song “Hey You”.

The second international collaboration and one of the most recent was with the MS Band and the rapper Snoop Dogg “What a curse”, both duets sounded a lot and became the favorites of millions, probably the same thing will happen again with Angela Aguilar and Steve Aoki.