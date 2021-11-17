Ángela Aguilar, meets the official designer of her dresses | Instagram

Something that perhaps many wanted to know about Angela Aguilar was the name of her designer, the person in charge of embellishing it even more with beautiful and striking works of art embodied in clothing.

The dresses of the young singer have always been one of the most captivating and beautiful, of course, thanks to her slim figure she manages to show them off even more, her narrow waist is what has attracted the most attention so far, in addition to her beautiful clothes.

In addition to her extravagant dresses in some of her Jaripeo Sin Fronteras concerts we have seen the beautiful Angela Aguilar Wear tight pants and corset, accompanied by a hat that matches the design of your suit.

So far, two of the most popular questions about the clothes worn by the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty are, Who designs Angela Aguilar’s dresses? And the second, how much does one of your dresses cost?

Story behind Angela Aguilar’s dresses

Since she began her singing career when she was only 5 years old, which she did not do professionally until she was 9 years old, we saw her wear traditional Mexican attire.

As this taste grew, she continued to accompany her, for that reason she needed a person in charge of making her garments with all the professionalism possible, so this task was entrusted to her since she was a child. Diego Medel.

The designer is of Mexican origin, he was born in the State of Michoacán, thanks to the popularity he began to have he had the opportunity to open his own boutique in Los Angeles, this is called Quinceland.

The design of their dresses could be said to be the simple, the complicated in reality are the embroidery, each flower or decoration piece that Angela Aguilar porta, it is a beautiful hand embroidery which can take around three weeks to be finished.

Diego learned this trade thanks to the inheritance of his family, seeing his mother and even his aunts, in Michoacán this type of embroidery is quite common, so thanks to a young designer, Mexican garments and the style has become international.

Each of the dresses worn by the interpreter of hits such as “En Realidad” and “Tell me how do you want”, has a cost of three thousand seven hundred dollars, which in Mexican pesos would be approximately seventy-one thousand, it could be said that in her presentations Angela carries thousands of dollars on it.