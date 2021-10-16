Ángela Aguilar and the price of her spectacular dresses | Instagram

Since Ángela Aguilar began her career in music, she has stood out not only for her talent and excellent voice, she has also done so with her taste for the clothes she uses in her concerts, which by the way are made in Mexico, do you know the cost of one of her dresses?

As he describes it in his most recent album it is a “Mexican In Love“And not precisely the love of a man but rather of his country, the young and famous singer is proud to be part of Mexico.

She is beautiful singer She has given us impressive postcards both on Instagram, interviews and other publications where we can appreciate not only her beautiful face and striking figure but also the beautiful clothes she is wearing.

To the flirt Angela Aguilar She has been called “The princess of Mexican music”, a nickname that she surely carries proudly.

The youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez wears their dresses with pride, each garment has been designed by fashion designer Diego Medel, who is in charge of tailoring the outfits for the “En Realidad” interpreter.

Ángela Aguilar and the price of her spectacular dresses | Instagram angela_aguilar_

Each of Angela’s garments can take up to a month to make because they are handmade pieces, at least one or two weeks, maximum a month, said the designer in an interview.

Throughout his interview he also added the cost of each of the pieces, which, being by hand and with so many details to be made, are not cheap at all, the price starts from 3,000 dollars, which in Mexican pesos would be approximately 61 A thousand pesos.

Surely more of some of her garments are not exclusive to the famous Mexican designer because she herself commented a long time ago with a video in one of her Instagram stories, that one of her favorite and handmade dresses was from Michoacán.

In this Mexican state we find great clothing manufacturers and embroiderers who have taken their designs to large international exhibitions, there is no doubt that Mexican culture can be found everywhere.

The garment designs are not exclusive to a single State of the Republic, each one has a traditional garment of which Angela Aguilar She would be proud to wear one of her concerts, especially now that she is on tour with Jaripeo Sin Fronteras alongside her family.