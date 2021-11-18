Ángela Aguilar leaves everyone speechless with her blue dress | Instagram

The singer Ángela Aguilar has again given something to talk about, because in her participation for the Latin Grammy decided to use a beautiful blue dress that everyone is talking about.

Without a doubt, this piece left more than one of the attendees of the event speechless, despite the fact that everyone is used to seeing the beautiful singer, daughter of Pepe Aguilar, wear flashy clothes, this in addition to being so is also extremely flirtatious.

On more than one occasion we have seen the flirtatious and talented Ángela Aguilar wear glamorous dresses that concentrate traditional Mexican designs, however, this time she went a bit out of the mold, leaving a very good impression.

Ángela is wearing a mermaid cut, strapless dress in a satin tone with a beautiful royal blue, with details of feathers in orange and stone applications also in the same tone.

So that the details that contrast with Angela’s beautiful design did not detract from her prominence, they were placed to one side highlighting one of her shoulders and nothing else, by immediately highlighting each of the tones this beautiful and striking garment took the look away from all over the world.

The attendees were delighted to admire “the princess of Mexican music” wearing a garment that is perhaps a little different from what we are used to seeing, despite this Angela Aguilar looked the most beautiful adding to it her talent, her presentation it was exceptional.

Apparently for her interpretation the young woman decided to cut her hair a little more, leaving a style that makes her look more mature as well as beautiful.

She herself on her official Instagram account shared a photo with said dress in a double reflection, because she is in front of a mirror so we can see her twice.

In his description he is thanking the opportunity to perform a song by Rubén Blades, given that he was given special recognition for his extensive career in music.

Thanks to Latin Grammys for another loving opportunity, “Angela Aguilar wrote.

This is not her first time on one of the most important stages of music, Angela has been making a great reputation, her popularity continues to grow especially now with the recent release of her new album “Mexicana Enamorada”.