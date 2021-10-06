Ángela Aguilar appears on the cover of Apple Music, Puro Jefe | Instagram

A piece of news that would thrill any artist who is dedicated to music is that his face appears as the cover of a playlist in Apple Music, as happened to the Mexican singer Angela Aguilar.

Ángela Aguilar has stood out in regional Mexican music, along with other famous interpreters such as Christian Nodal with whom she has a collaboration, the Caliber 50 group, Chiquis Rivera and a large and extensive list.

Yet it has been the name of Angela Aguilar The one that has become one of the most popular due to various factors, which many consider to be the main one, is the fact that she is part of the Aguilar dynasty, and that because she is the daughter of Pepe Aguilar, her fame was automatic.

It should be noted that since childhood the interpreter of “In reality” began to sing and show that not only her last name supported her, but also her beautiful voice and presence on stage.

As her popularity and talent grew together, at 17 years of age she has been awarded three awards:

Bandamax for Revelation Artist of the Year in 2018 Premios Juventud for Best Ranchera Mariachi Song in 2021 Socialiteen Awards for Mexican Soloist in 2020

In total there have been 16 nominations in which Ángela Aguilar has been since 2018, winning three of them, which is why it can be presumed that the young woman not only has her last name but also her talent.

As a result the young singer He has become extremely popular, especially on social networks, in fact he has surpassed his father and brother in terms of followers on Instagram, where he already has 6.9 million followers.

Much of the public that listens to Angela’s music are minors, we can see this thanks to her precisely since she sometimes shares videos where her angels tag her.

The searches for his name and music are thousands, especially now that he released his new album “Mexicana Enamorada”, probably thanks to this he managed to become the cover of Mexican music on Apple Music, on the “Puro Boss” playlist.

It seems that Aguilar is now the boss! Surely it does not take long to share this exciting news to your followers, through your stories where you usually do when you have something exciting to share.

Precisely her new album appeared on several covers of the different digital platforms and she herself thanked them for the support they gave her by sharing them on her Instagram.

Surely knowing this the Mexican American singer will immediately feel proud, this is one more achievement that she has achieved, thanks to her talent and dedication to her music.

IN WHICH LISTS DID MEXICANA APPEAR IN LOVE?

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month New Regional Mexican on Spotify Essentials on Apple Music Mexican Divas Pop México Las Patronas on Amazon music Pure Pop on Claro Music News, corridos bands and more on Spotify