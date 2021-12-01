Angela Aguilar in dynamics asks for photos from fans for this reason | Instagram

Recently in one of her videos of her stories on Instagram, the famous singer already known as “The Princess of Mexican Music” Angela Aguilar, began to ask his followers to send him certain photographs.

There is no doubt that in addition to being a prominent and successful singer, the youngest daughter of the interpreter of “Por Mujeres como Tú” Ángela Aguilar is also very intelligent and therefore observant, precisely for this reason she decided to make a dynamic with their fans whom he has baptized as angelitxs.

The mechanics of what this flirty 18-year-old girl wants to do is that she has observed that several of her admirers have celebrated their birthdays themed precisely about her and also her songs.

For this reason it was that he decided to request that all those little people who celebrated his birthday with the theme of “Angela Aguilar”, send him photos of your event, to choose some of them and comment on them in a vlog where you would react to them.

Something that has characterized the interpreter of “La Llorona” quite a bit is that she constantly tends to have some interaction with her followers, not for nothing the number is constantly increasing, today she has 7.3 million fans on Instagram.

Ángela Aguilar asks fans for photos for this reason

It was through Twitter where an Internet user shared the video where Angela Aguilar explained that she had been watching the stories where they tagged her, precisely with the theme about her to celebrate certain birthdays.

Her impression was so great and above all the emotion that I ruvo, that she chose to carry out this new dynamic in which she involves them, on several occasions we have also seen her publish in the stories that label her doing the same and sharing it.

Ángela Aguilar became an influencer

Thanks to the popularity that he began to have through his music, the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty, quickly became huge fans, in fact he has surpassed his father Pepe Aguilar in the number of followers, he has 1.8 million of fans on Instagram.

“La Princesa de la Música Mexicana” is also considered a youtuber, her channel has 3.08 million subscribers, little by little she has been gaining fame as a youtuber and influencer.

An influencer is a person who influences others in consumerism more than anything, he is someone who has some strength in some subjects that he dominates and his opinion can help a product have higher sales.

It is also applied in music and fashion, as is the case with Ángela with her songs and the striking and beautiful clothes that she usually uses in some of her events.