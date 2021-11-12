Ángela Aguilar saves Pepe Aguilar at Premios de La Radio | Instagram

Without a doubt, the one who won not only the applause but also several awards this Wednesday, November 10 in the Radio Awards It was Ángela Aguilar, being also that she saved the night for her father Pepe Aguilar.

The famous singer and interpreter of “Tell me how do you want” managed to win 3 awards, which for her was one of her greatest achievements because in previous years she has been nominated for various awards, but so far she had not won any so important.

Pepe, Leonardo and Angela Aguilar they had the opportunity to delight our pupils with their participation in the awards, for his part the interpreter of “Por Mujeres Como Tú” sang some of his hits as did his son.

As for the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty, she had the opportunity to present an award to her father, it was when it could be said that she saved the night due to an error that apparently was not foreseen.

The son of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, who were also important icons in Mexican regional music in Mexico’s golden years, received an award for his career, so far he has a 46-year career in music.

It was precisely Angela who would give her this award once she presented it and congratulated on her extensive career, the public realized that the award was not ready, before this the young singer mentioned that the best award for them and also for her father it was the applause.

He also added that they already had him at home, perhaps he made the comment to avoid his father being embarrassed by leaving him with his arms outstretched.

Recently in an interview he had Angela Aguilar on the famous morning show Venga La Alegría, she was planning to release a song alongside her “aunt” Ana Bárbara, of whom she mentioned that her hit “En Realidad” was written by her.

She was grateful that her song was given to her, surely the singer of the Mexican regional saw the potential that today’s 18-year-old girl had, so she decided to pass that song on to her, perhaps she thought she would be in better hands.

In a publication that Angela shared on Instagram, she thanked the La Radio Awards for having a wonderful night, in addition to the awards she managed to win, she also thanked her angels for all the support they have given her.