Ángela Aguilar gives toys to children like the Three Wise Men

Three Kings Day tends to become one of the most exciting days for some little ones who celebrate it with pleasure, especially when they receive gifts and some toys, just as Ángela Aguilar did with her brothers, who were able to play the role of the wise men.

Aneliz, Leonardo and Angela Aguilar They set out to bring joy to several children on January 6, 2022, giving away toys and also the joy of meeting the young singer interpreter of “En Realidad”.

It was through a video where they revealed this tender act, which took place in Tayahua, Zacatecas, Mexico, the three brothers were traveling through the streets of the city in a double-cab van with a box, Angela was sitting in one of the corners.

To tell the truth there were several vans in which they were going, surely some of them to take care of the three young people and the others where the toys were, these were decorated with some balloons and brought a loud horn with Aguilar’s songs.

Angela Aguilar is not only successful but also extremely humble | Instagram angela_aguilar_

The three of them were in the back of it, while they gave the lucky little ones some impressive gifts and also took the opportunity to take some photos with them.

The video was shared by some Internet users, since the family decided to omit this altruistic and kind act on their social networks, surely with the aim of not showing off this disinterested act, which many value more, instead of exhibiting them.

Of her two brothers is Leonardo Aguilar who, like her, decided to venture into the world of music specifically in the Mexican regional genre, which is where her family has been since her patriarchal Antonio Aguilar.

For her part, Aneliz is dedicated only to accompanying her family and supporting them in their respective events, the beautiful young woman is quite a model on Instagram and although she surely has other types of occupations, she is a little more reserved.

As for his younger sister Angela Aguilar Today she is known as “The Princess of Mexican Music”, her popularity has been growing exponentially and despite this she has not stopped being a humble young woman, something she learned very well from her father Pepe Aguilar.

Much of Angela’s public and admirers are minors, and the fact that she has been kind enough to give some gifts makes her a real personality not only because of her success but also because of her humility.