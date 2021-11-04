Angela Aguilar, they delete video “Mexican to the bone” | Instagram

Once again the singer and youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, had a mishap recently in a digital presentation that he had next to his brother and father, Angela Aguilar had to see how Facebook blocked part of his concert “Mexican to the bone.”

This November 2, Ángela Aguilar’s family, like her, decided to honor their loved ones who are in the afterlife, in her case they would be her grandparents Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, both two prominent singers and actors.

For a few days they were announcing that they would launch this concert live, at first the famous singers of the Mexican regional, shared constant promotions about this special.

Once they started their micro concert, the Facebook application, due to certain policies regarding copyright, tends to remove or block certain content that violates those policies, because there used to be a lot of copyright claims.

The same happened with this tribute, where the audio was eliminated in some parts, while the complete video could be seen perfectly.

Those who managed to enter the presentation of Angela Aguilar Daughter of Pepe Aguilar and sister of Leonardo Aguilar, they managed to see the video without problems, the audio could be heard perfectly, but this changed once they wanted to enter later.

The video had been saved for all those who wanted to enjoy this tribute one more time, however they found the unfortunate scene of being without audio.

Some of the songs that ended up being blocked were:

Horseman played by Ángela Aguilar Cuatro Cirio played by Pepe Aguilar Talking to death played by Leonardo Aguilar

Faced with this situation, the family of interpreter of regional Mexican music decided to act, creating a list on Spotify where users can enjoy the music that Facebook had to block, solving this small problem in a way.

As you well know, one of the songs that Angela Aguilar performs the most during this month of November is “La Llorona”, which is one of the greatest representatives of these dates or at least that is what she has achieved.

This has had great relevance among his followers whom he calls angelitxs, especially with “La Llorona Challenge”, where his fans would have to dress or paint themselves as catrinas and put their song in the background.