Ángela Aguilar showed off her flirty secret tattoo on video | Instagram

Through a video shared by the princess of Mexican music Angela Aguilar, who is the daughter of the famous singer Pepe Aguilar, showed her angels what could be her first secret tattoo.

To have a great friendship, many times some friends decide to get a tattoo together to emphasize their friendship, curiously in the vast majority of cases these are done secretly from the parents, perhaps this happened with Ángela Aguilar and her friend Luisa.

It was in a flirtatious video where he shared these images from his account Tiktok where to be dancing a song by Camilo in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro who is currently Rosalía’s boyfriend.

In the images, she appears next to her best friend, whom she incidentally gives credit for the dance, stating that without her she would not be able to dance properly.

The audio that is heard in the background is titled Tattoo (Remix with Camilo) – Rauw Alejandro & Camilo, in a part of the lyrics of the song they mention precisely a secret tattoo, as soon as this letter appears the two young women show their respective tattoos.

Ángela Aguilar could become a celebrity on Tiktok | TikTok Capture

Luisa’s is a small planet with a ring in the middle, she has it right on her wrist, as for the beautiful interpreter of “Actually“It is a small heart that he has tattooed on his arm at the height of the joint, which he hides quickly.

This video was shared on October 15, 2020, despite continuously sharing content, the young singer has 7.3 million followers on her TikTok account, a figure that would undoubtedly double if she decided to be more active in the application.

Angela Aguilar’s return to TikTok

Recently, the youngest member of the Aguilar dynasty, decided to return to TikTok for 3 days, sharing an entertaining video trying to dance the audios that are in trend, stating with humility that she is not very good at dancing these songs.

Hello TikTok, I missed you. I even grew my hair from so long that it has passed PS I’m terrible for these dances hahahaha, “Angela Aguilar wrote.

The title of the song that is trying to dance with jeans and a white top is “El avioncito – Giblack”, although it did not come out perfectly, his followers are delighted to see him again. Angela Aguilar in the app.