The princess of Mexican music and youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, has shown why she is one of the influential celebrities in fashion for her fans, Angela Aguilar appeared in a beautiful and tight denim skirt highlighting tiny waist.

On June 27, 2020 Ángela Aguilar shared a photograph on her official Instagram account where she appeared wearing a denim skirt, despite the fact that her outfit is somewhat simple, so to speak.

What impressed several fans of Angela Aguilar, interpreter of “En Realidad” and “La Llorona” is that her waist is one of the smallest, it could be compared to Thalía’s, however it could be said with pride that Angela’s it is completely natural.

In her publication we see her wearing a white shirt with a print that says “Amore” each letter with different colors that represent the LGBT community.

The singer wore her shirt tucked in, which is why her waist is immediately noticeable, her skirt has buttons in the front throughout the entire length of the denim piece, which gives it a tender and charming style.

Although the image is cropped, the length of the denim skirt she is wearing Angela Aguilar It is up to his mid-leg, he also has a couple of bags in front also with a button on each of them.

Because love always shines with all its colors, love is love, pride “, Angela commented.

Some users who wrote in her comment box ask her the brand of her skirt, as they liked it a lot, in addition to stating that she is an extremely beautiful young woman.

Ángela Aguilar imposes fashion with her hair

According to what can be seen in the image, the singer was posing in front of a music keyboard, she was probably rehearsing and decided to take some photos.

Something curious about her image and that is extremely striking is her hairstyle, as you will remember the young member of the Aguilar dynasty and also a cousin of the singer Majo Aguilar, she has always had her hair short and straight, only this time something changed.

This is due to the fact that she wore waves that made her look quite flirtatious, surely her smaller fans would immediately want to wear their hair the same as her, for this reason Angela Aguilar has become an influencer on Instagram.