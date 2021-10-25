Ángela Aguilar boasts an Angelina Jolie-style tattoo? | Instagram

A couple of days ago Ángela Aguilar shared a photograph where she not only looks beautiful but elegant, especially for a lunar it has to appear to be a tattoo, some immediately compared it to one of Angelina Jolie.

The young musical promise has delighted his fans on more than one occasion, thanks to his content on social networks, which always seems to have a goal once he shares it.

Whether Angela Aguilar Pepe Aguilar’s daughter reveals some important news or that her photo or video is accompanied by a nice reflection, as she usually does.

The same happened in one of his most recent photographs on his official Instagram account, where he published it precisely on October 16.

In this charming image we see her more mature beauty show off again, as you will remember at the beginning of the month the granddaughter of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre turned 18 years old.

Ángela Aguilar has a mole that looks like a flirty real tattoo | Instagram angela_aguilar_

Angela Aguilar She is posing in a close up and something that also draws attention despite the fact that it is apparently any photo is that her hair is combed, we usually see this beautiful young woman and interpreter of “La Llorona”, with her haircut loose bob.

Apparently in that session it was an exception because she wore it in a braid that was obviously a bit short due to her hair, despite this she looks tremendously beautiful.

In the image it seems that he is not wearing clothes! Due to the position in which he is showing his shoulders slightly from the back, revealing a curious mole that immediately catches the attention of everyone.

This because they are several small moles that form a line at first glance it looks like a tattoo, surely you will remember precisely a tattoo that Angelina Jolie has precisely on the same side as the young singer.

The design that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife has are several lines, not just one like Angela’s, of course there is really no comparison as such, despite this, whether it is a mole or a tattoo, they both know very well how to show off.

“I gave him the key to my love,” Angela commented in her publication a few days ago, which has managed to surpass some of her other publications, until today she has 658,205 red hearts in addition to 2,235 comments from her fans who adore this image.