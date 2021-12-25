It is no secret to anyone that one of the favorite holidays for the famous 18-year-old singer, Angela Aguilar, is Christmas, and to leave no matter aside.

And the singer is in one of her best professional facets, as there are those who say that at her young age, she has already surpassed the fame of her grandparents and father.

Tracks like “In reality” and “Red Sky” have internationalized her career beyond Mexican borders, as she is already one of the greatest exponents of the ranchero genre.

Despite the fact that she was born in the United States, she has always shown how proud she is of her Mexican roots, and whenever she can, she checks it out on her social networks.

And it is that the famous musical dynasty, has made very clear its luxurious Christmas dinner at the family ranch, and it was Pepe Aguilar who was in charge of showing off every detail.

Luxurious Christmas dinner of the Aguilar dynasty

It was in the state of Zacatecas, where the family gathered to celebrate Christmas together, and in the clip shared by the singer his children, Angela, Leonardo and Aneliz, as well as the rest of the dynasty, are seen.

Through the Instagram profile of the family patriarch, you can see how they covered every moment, from the arrival at the huge building, where their beloved dogs and people who work there were waiting for them.

“How crazy, how fast it happened. Incredible that 2021 that having so much weight on their shoulders, carrying so much load, so much expectation from the whole world, it happened like this, just like the other years, living faster than all previous years” , Pepe Aguilar narrated while the video captured the preparation of dinner in the kitchen.

Although they have people at their service, each member has a specific task to prepare the most important dinner of the year, and it was Angela Aguilar’s mother, who was in charge of the dinner dishes.

However, what has attracted the most attention are the luxuries that were in the beautiful table, since you could see the napkins with the engraving of the name of the ranch and some expensive decorations.

In another room of the hacienda are the guests of the Aguilar family, who wait quite excitedly for the most important time of the day: that of sharing food.

But the one in charge of giving rise to the beginning of the dinner was the 18-year-old, who now showed herself again with her traditional short hair, leaving aside her long extensions.

“We want to wish you a very happy year, have an incredible time with your family this Christmas,” Angela Aguilar said almost at the end of the video. “Eat rich, do not diet, put on pants of many colors,” he added.

